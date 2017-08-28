WATCH: Sheffield's Harry Maguire shows his working-class roots by turning up for England duty with his gear in a bin bag

He may now be a fully fledged Premier League footballer and received an England international call-up but the trappings of of life at the top are not for Harry Maguire.

Top class footballers these days are famed for showing off the finer things in life and even the bags they turn up with on matchdays project something of a status symbol.

For Maguire though, he's not afraid of showing off his working class roots.

While the rest of the England squad met up for international duty at their St George's Park camp yesterday clutching their expensive luggage and pouches, Sheffield's own rocked up with a suitcase and the rest of his gear in a bin bag.

It's no more than we'd come to expect from down-to-earth Maguire who began his career at Sheffield United before moving to Hull City and then switching to Leicester City in the summer for a reported £12million.

Hi current club boss Craig Shakespeare has already picked up on the no-nonsense approach from the 24 year-old.

Harry Maguire in action against his old club Sheffield United in the League Cup last week

"He has impressed everybody with his ability but also his character," Shakespeare said. "We are all delighted for him and he can be pleased with his overall performance since he's been here. His communication with the back four has got a lot better and he's improving generally. He seems very level headed. It is something that has come along quite quickly for him but I'm sure he will take it in his stride. I don't see why he couldn't be a future England captain."