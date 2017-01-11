TRANSFER RUMOURS: Wednesday's local and national round-up

A look at the latest news and gossip around the world of football during the January transfer window.

Local Rumours:

Sheffield Wednesday have launched a £500,000 bid for Barnsley striker, Sam Winnall. Winnall has scored 11 goals in the Championship this term:

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/2580460/sheffield-wednesday-sam-winnall-barnsley/

The Owls are looking to add to their firepower after extending the contract of defender, Sam Hutchinson yesterday:

http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-wednesday/sheffield-wednesday-talisman-sam-hutchinson-signs-new-owls-contract-1-8326975

Sheffield United have held talks with Middlesbrough in a bid to re-sign Harry Chapman on loan. The winger returned to the Teeside club last month after being diagnosed with a serious injury:

http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-blades-refuse-to-give-up-on-winger-deal-1-8328161?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

Cedric Evina's proposed move away from Doncaster Rovers has hit the buffers after the full-back declined a loan move:

http://www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/sport/football/doncaster-rovers/doncaster-rovers-cedric-evina-departure-on-hold-after-full-back-declines-loan-move-1-8327136

Aston Villa continue to be linked with a move for Barnsley captain, Conor Hourihane. The Irish midfielder has attracted interest from the likes of Celtic and Rangers in the past:

http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-gossip-wednesday-hammers-ahead-of-boro-in-chase-for-hull-star-town-eye-german-market-bantams-go-for-geordie-winger-villa-target-reds-captain-owls-monitor-winnall-1-8327921

National Headlines:

Bournemouth are considering a loan move for Chelsea captain, John Terry. Chelsea recalled defender Nathan Ake from his loan-spell with the Cherries over the weekend:

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2017/01/10/chelsea-captain-john-terry-could-targeted-bournemouth-january/

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce could offload striker Christian Benteke in a bid to raise funds. Benteke only arrived at Selhurst Park from Liverpool in the summer:

http://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/palace-considering-benteke-sale-fund-9599089

Arsenal are concerned that star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil won't sign new deals. The pair are looking to nearly double their current wage:

http://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/576810/Alexis-Sanchez-Mesut-Ozil-Arsenal-contracts