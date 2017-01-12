TRANSFER RUMOURS - Thursday's local and national round-up

A look at the latest news and gossip around the world of football during the January transfer window.

Local Rumours:

Everton have set their sights on 17-year-old Sheffield Wednesday striker, George Hirst. Hirst is the son of former Owls player, David:

http://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/everton-target-sheffield-wednesday-teenager-12439950

Wednesday are poised to complete the signing of Barnsley forward Sam Winnall later today. Winnall drew interest from a number of clubs including Norwich City and Fulham:

http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-wednesday/sheffield-wednesday-owls-on-the-brink-of-signing-barnsley-striker-sam-winnall-1-8329822

Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder says the team would benefit from "two or three more signings". Blades defender John Brayford is set to remain with Burton Albion until the end of the season:

http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-blades-boss-pledges-to-sign-the-right-rather-than-any-old-players-1-8329685

Rotherham United have rejected three bids in the region of £2 million for in-demand striker, Danny Ward. Ward has scored nine goals in the Championship this season:

http://www.skysports.com/football/news/11747/10725132/rotherham-reject-three-offers-for-danny-ward-sky-sources

Doncaster Rovers have ruled out a move for Greenock Morton striker, Jai Quitongo. Donny boss Darren Ferguson says he is an admirer of the player.

http://www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/sport/football/doncaster-rovers/transfer-news-doncaster-rovers-will-not-make-january-move-for-jai-quitongo-1-8328680

National Headlines:

Barcelona and Juventus face a battle to sign Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana. The England star has impressed at Anfield this season:

http://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/barcelona-and-juventus-join-chase-for-lallana-r6xw90clv

Manchester United could spend up to £40 million to beat Chelsea to the signing of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. The Frenchman is believed to be one of Europe's biggest talents:

http://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/577478/Tiemoue-Bakayoko-Man-United-Chelsea-transfer-news

Chelsea have identified Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson as a possible replacement for John Terry. The Blues' captain could be off to China in the summer:

http://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/chelsea-still-eyeing-transfer-middlesbroughs-9605684