TRANSFER RUMOURS - Monday's Round-Up

James Proctor with a round-up of today's transfer rumours

Local Rumours:

Sheffield Wednesday are favorites to sign Jordan Rhodes as they battle Aston Villa for the Middlesbrough forward's signature: http://the72.co.uk/71951/sheffield-wednesday-owls-linked-with-jordan-rhodes-again/

Wednesday are also considering a loan move for Watford striker, Jerome Sinclair: http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/football/football-today-transfer-gossip-december-30-sheffield-wednesday-eye-watford-forward-rotherham-keeper-wanted-derby-county-lead-hunt-for-middlesbrough-s-jordan-rhodes-1-8310815

Sheffield United are monitoring Oxford United striker, Rob Hall: http://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2017/01/02/por-sheffield-united-target-oxfords-hall/

Charlton chief Karl Robinson wants to take Barnsley youngster Elliot Lee on loan: http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-gossip-monday-tigers-get-their-man-leeds-close-in-on-romanian-boro-striker-on-his-way-blades-line-up-man-utd-prospect-1-8323852

Swansea City are reportedly tracking Doncaster Rovers forward, Liam Mandeville: http://www.hitc.com/en-gb/2017/01/03/por-swansea-tracking-doncaster-striker-mandeville/

Rotherham United could be after a new midfielder after Izzy Brown moved to Huddersfield Town following a recall from parent club, Chelsea: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/38533867

National Headlines:

Paris St-Germain are reportedly preparing a £60m bid for Arsenal forward, Alexis Sanchez. (Story in French): http://www.maxifoot.fr/football/article-31009.htm

Manchester City have renewed their interest in Athletic Bilbao defender, Aymeric Laporte: http://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/manchester-city-revive-aymeric-laporte-9579564

Manchester United are set to rival Manchester City and Chelsea in a bid to sign midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco: http://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/manchester-united-three-way-tussle-9583625?574