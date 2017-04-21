Search

Transfer rumours: Manchester United told to demand Gareth Bale in exchange for David De Gea

Manchester United should try to include Wales forward Gareth Bale in a deal if Real Madrid attempt to sign David de Gea, says former United assistant boss Rene Meulensteen.

That, and the best of the day’s rumours, below.

