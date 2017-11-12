Tottenham Hotspur 1 Doncaster Rovers Belles 4: Victory takes Belles top of FAWSL2

Doncaster Rovers Belles fired themselves to the top of FAWSL 2 with a convincing 4-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs began celebrating in earnest after 12 minutes when Coral-Jade Haines tapped back Bianca Baptiste’s cross for Sarah Wiltshire to score, but the officials ruled it out for offside.

Those scares only served to wake up the Belles, who took the lead on 18 minutes as Spurs defender Ryah Vyse turned Kirsty Hanson’s cross past her own keeper.

It was then Doncaster’s turn to have an effort ruled out, with Christie Murray adjudged offside before heading in Sophie Walton’s cross.

There was no doubting the legitimacy of Jess Sigsworth’s bundled effort on 33 minutes, however, with the winger turning in another good Hanson cross at the far post.

A third goal was disallowed for offside on the hour, with Belles striker Murray again the player penalised.

Belles substitute Monique Watson grabbed her first ever senior goal midway through the second half to put the visitors three goals ahead, finishing well from Murray’s through ball.

Murray finally got herself on the scoresheet 11 minutes from time, meeting Hanson’s cross with a point-blank diving header.

Spurs had been trying balls over the top all game and it finally paid off in injury time, with substitute Wendy Martin beating Nicky Davies at the second time of asking to add a consolation.