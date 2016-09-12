Toolstation NCEL: Worksop take spoils on derby day against Handsworth Parramore

Worksop Town took the spoils in the Sandy Lane derby, beating Handsworth Parramore 1-0 in what was one of just a handful of league games taking place due to FA Vase.

After losing three times to their landlords in league and cup last term, the Tigers put one over the Ambers with Adam Scott’s first half goal proving the difference between the teams.

In Division One, injury hit Hallam went back to the top of the table following a 1-0 win at Nostell MW, Joel Purkiss getting the decisive goal after picking the ball up from a Nostell corner and running 50-yard to drill a low shot into the bottom corner from just outside the box.

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic climbed up to eighth after beating Rossington Main 2-1, and Penistone Church were the biggest winners in the FA Vase first qualifying Round, thumping NCE Division one rivals Winterton Rangers 5-1 on their own patch. Adam Lee’s superb solo goal proved enough as Staveley MW NWC beat Division One side Cheadle Town 1-0 at Inkersall Road.

Midweek fixtures: Tuesday: Premier Division: Handsworth Parramore v Athersley Recreation, Hemsworth MW v Worksop Town, Retford United v Liversedge.

Division One: Dronfield Town v Worsbrough Bridge Athletic, Yorkshire Amateur v Rossington Main.

Wednesday

Premier Division: Albion Sports v Armthorpe Welfare, Bottesford Town v Staveley MW, Parkgate v Maltby Main.

Division One: Westella & Willerby v AFC Emley.