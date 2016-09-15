Stocksbridge must cut out daft mistakes: Sheffield FC go for second win

Stocksbridge Park Steels boss Chris Hilton is calling for his side to cut out ‘silly mistakes’ as they prepare to host Carlton Town on Saturday.

Steels want to bounce back after losing at Basford United last weekend when they conceded twice in the last couple of minutes. “We’ve got to cut out the basic errors we’re making” said Hilton. “We’ve got to learn from the silly mistakes we’re making. I feel we’ll score every game, going forward we’re beginning to look very good but we attack as a team and defend as a team.”

Reflecting on the Basford defeat, Hilton said. “We’ve missed a hat full of chances to have had the game wrapped up. Joe Lumsden could have had four, I’d always back him to score when he gets in on goal. But it was one of the those days; overall he had an excellent game. Jack Poulton and Jason Paling also missed great chances”.

The Steels boss was critical of Basford’s artificial pitch. “It gives them a big advantage. It takes you a good 20 minutes to get used to the bounce of the balls. I don’t think they should be allowed.”

Hilton is looking forward to the clash with Carlton: “With the squad and strength we’ve got we’re confident we can beat anyone in this league. A win should put us in the top six.”

Ashley Burbeary returns after missing last weekend’s game, while Corey Gregory could start after a couple of appearances from the bench.

Sheffield FC aim to make it back-to-back victories when they host Leek Town after picking up their first league win of the season last weekend, coming from behind to beat Rugby Town. Manager James Colliver said: “I thought for a side that was low on confidence we showed a lot of character. The manner in which we won was really pleasing. I felt in the dressing room at half-time we had the characters to get us back in the game. We have to show that same determination against Leek. We know they’re solid at the back and good going forward. But it’s about focusing on ourselves and what we do. If we perform like we did last Saturday hopefully we’ll get another good result.”

Colliver was delighted with his new signings: “Ben Partridge scored two great goals. He’s a hard working player with a lot of pace. We managed to get Connor Hall in at the last minute on loan from Sheffield United. He is very confident on the ball and is what I would call an old fashioned centre-forward. Jason Foster who we got in from Heanor Town is a player I’ve been after for a while. “Danny Patterson is a midfielder who ticks all the boxes, a leader on the pitch and he’s been part of promotion winning sides at Tadcaster and Shaw Lane.”

Meanwhile, there will be a minutes silence at all Evo-Stik fixtures tomorrow to mark the death of Shaw Lane’s Daniel Wilkinson on Monday. Daniel collapsed on the pitch at Brighouse Town an hour into the league cup tie and despite the best efforts of medics and emergency services at the ground the 26-year-old was pronounced dead at hospital.

Shaw Lane are due to host Romulus on Saturday which will prove be an immensely difficult day for all the players and officials.

Fixtures

Premier Division: Corby Town v Buxton Frickley Athletic v Stafford Rangers.

Division One South: Shaw Lane AFC v Romulus, Sheffield FC v Leek Town, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Carlton Town.

FA Cup Second Round Qualifying: Kidsgrove Athletic v Matlock Town.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from non league