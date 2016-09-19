Stocksbridge and Sheffield FC hit back for victories

It was an emotional day as the Evo-Stik League and the footballing community came together to pay respects to Shaw Lane player Daniel Wilkinson who tragically died on Monday after collapsing on the pitch in a cup tie at Brighouse Town.

Shaw Lane only decided to go ahead with Saturdays game against Romulus to ‘celebrate’ Daniel’s life after speaking to his grieving parents Gill and Barry who were present at the game along with his family.

Brighouse Town players, management and officials were also at Shaw Lane to pay their respects after postponing the league fixture against Colne FC.

Shaw Lane have named a stand in Daniel’s memory while his No 5 shirt has been retired for the rest of the season.

Shaw Lane won the game 2-0 with Alex Byrne giving them the lead in the first minute from Gavin Allott’s head down.

The points were sealed in the final minute through a Spencer Harris header.

Both Stocksbridge Park Steels and Sheffield came from behind to win their home games 2-1.

Stocksbridgehad to scrap to beat Carlton Town, who had won just one in six.

Steels should have been in front on six minutes when Harrison Biggins played in Joe Lumsden but he placed his shot wide.

It looked a costly miss when Josh Rae tapped in the loose ball after David Reay had saved from a free-kick to give Carlton a 29th minute lead.

Kuda Muskwe fired a decent chance straight at the keeper after Lumsden had pulled the ball back. But the on-loan Rotherham striker quickly made amends with the equaliser, chasing down a ball over the top to clip it over the keeper.

Muskwe then Nat Crofts, on his debut following his loan move from Sheffield United, might well have put Stocksbridge in front before the break.

However, the home side finally edged in front six minutes intothe second half.

Ashley Burbeary, who was later stretchered off with a suspected broken ankle, played a clever ball into Jae Whelan whose prod was blocked by the keeper but Lumsden was on hand to force the rebound over the line.

Sheffield made it back-to-back victories to double their points tally for the season at the expense of Leek Town.

Leek took the lead on 25 minuteswhen Tim Grice’s low shot under Club’s debutant goalkeeper Steve Hernandez.

Sheffield responded with Alec Denton thwarted twice by the visiting keeper.

However, there was no denying Denton the equaliser on the half hour mark as the striker drove the ball home after Leek failed to clear a Ben Partridge free-kick.

Club equalised five minutes before the break when Lee Cooksey scored with an acrobatic overhead kick.

Sheffield had several chances to increase the lead through Denton and Sam Finlaw that were not taken and it took a timely clearance by Cooksey to prevent Leek snatching a late point.

Frickley Athletic claimed their first league win of the season after coming from behind to beat Stafford Rangers 2-1 at home, thus moving off the foot of the Premier Division table.

The visitors were ahead on 10 minutes but a superb Macauley Parkinson free-kick levelled the scores on 80 minutes. Cameron Rigby then turned the ball in from close range from Parkinson’s pass four minutes later for the winner

A late Brad Grayson equaliser salvaged a point for second-placed Buxton in a 1-1 draw lowly at Corby Town.

Tuesday fixtures -

Premier Division: Ashton United v Buxton, Coalville Town v Matlock Town, Frickley Athletic v Blyth Spartans.

Division One South: Loughborough Dynamo v Sheffield FC, Shaw Lane AFC v Basford United.