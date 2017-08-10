Steel City showdown? Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United could face each other in Carabao Cup

Tonight's Carabao Cup second round draw could throw up a Steel City derby after the seedings were announced.

Sheffield Wednesday have been seeded for the northern section of draw while city rivals United have not, meaning there is a one in 13 chance of them being drawn together.

And the potential tie would be the first Steel City derby of the season with ties due to take place the week commencing August 21.

The Owls and Blades are currently set to clash for the first time in five years on September 24 at Hillsborough.

The bitter rivals have not meet in knockout competition for almost 17 years, with Wednesday triumphing 2-1 after extra time at Hillsborough in the League Cup.

Wednesday could be drawn against their three other South Yorkshire rivals with Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United and Barnsley all unseeded. However, if Sunderland are beaten at Bury on Thursday evening, Barnsley will be a seeded side.

The Blades could face a tie with one of six Premier League sides with Huddersfield Town, Burnley, Leicester City, Stoke City, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion all entering in the second round stage.

Northern seeds

1. Aston Villa

2. Burnley

3. Derby County / Grimsby Town

4. Huddersfield Town

5. Hull City

6. Leeds United

7. Leicester City

8. Middlesbrough

9. Newcastle United

10. Sheffield Wednesday

11. Stoke City

12. West Bromwich Albion

13. Sunderland or Barnsley

Northern non-seeds

14. Bury or Barnsley*

15. Accrington Stanley

16. Blackburn Rovers

17. Bolton Wanderers

18. Carlisle United

19. Doncaster Rovers

20. Newport County

21. Nottingham Forest

22. Rochdale

23. Rotherham United

24. Scunthorpe United

25. Sheffield United

26. Wigan Athletic