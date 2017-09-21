Steel City Derby Special Podcast: Download or stream now

Any meeting between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United is huge, never mind the first clash in five and a half years.

And we felt we needed to give you a podcast episode to reflect to significance of this weekend's match at Hillsborough.

So, we have combined The Star's two football podcasts into one - Owls (Almost) Live and Blades (Almost) Live collide for one epic pre-derby special.

Blades writers James Shield and Danny Hall sit across the table from Owls men Dom Howson and Chris Holt with Liam Hoden slap bang in the middle to referee - and it does get a bit spiky at points.

They look at the strengths and weaknesses of each side to determine who will have the best chance of victory, picking out key men from across the divide. There is talk of passion, quality, money and desire.

The panel offer their memories of derbies past and predictions are squeezed out of them for the big one this weekend.

We know that you're not going to want to access anything with the branding of the team from the other side of the city so there are two ways to either download or stream this special episode.

