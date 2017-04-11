Spireites v Boro 20th anniversary: Match gallery from that famous day

Third-tier side Chesterfield gave Premier League Middlesbrough the fright of their lives in FA Cup scare after a thrilling 3-3 semi-final at Old Trafford on 13th April 1997.

And If Jonathan Howard’s shot - which crossed the line by a mile after hitting the bar - had not been ruled out the Spireites could have faced Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Chesterfield v Middlesborough 1997 FA cup semi final.

But they were undone by the referee and Middlesbrough won the replay 3-0 but went on to lose the final and suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Relive that famous day in our match gallery.