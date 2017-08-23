Spireites set for massive pay day as Sam Clucas nears move to Swansea City

Have your say

Chesterfield are set for a bumper pay day as Swansea City prepare to complete a multi-million pound deal for former star Sam Clucas.

The 26-year-old was at the Liberty Stadium for a medical on Tuesday ahead of a potential £15m move.

It is believed Spireites will get five per cent of any profit made by Hull City on the deal, which would be in the region of £13.5m.

It would mean Spireites get a whopping £675,000.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement says he expects to complete the signing today (Wednesday).

Clucas began his career with Lincoln City before joining Hereford United.

Mansfield picked him up in 2013 and after one season and 49 appearances he was sold to Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee.

He scored an impressive 12 goals in 55 games in his single season as a Spireite, helping Paul Cook’s side to a League One play-off semi-final in which they lost to Preston.

On 27 July 2015, Clucas signed a three-year deal with Championship outfit Hull City.

He made 52 appearances in the 2015/16 season, helping Hull to promotion via the play-offs.