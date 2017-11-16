Win over Bristol City can strengthen Sheffield Wednesday’s mental resolve - Owls fan’s column

Not many people would have marked Bristol City as a big test for Sheffield Wednesday this season, but it will be an indicator of our current mental strength.

The international break came at the wrong time for us. We’ve had back-to-back wins including our best performance this season at Aston Villa.

If we could achieve a third consecutive victory, it would be the first time this season. We’ve only managed two wins in a row against Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

Bristol City are a tricky team to play when you need that win.

In the last ten matches, only Wolves have better form. They’ve just lost once in those previous ten games.

They have only lost one away game this season as well. It’s a tough ask for The Owls.

Carlos Carvalhal has talked this week about how the Derby County game was a turning point in the shift in form over the past number of weeks.

Playing with ten men for 86 minutes, showed how resilient we were despite the defeat. It was a hard but much-needed performance by the team.

For me, this Bristol City game is more pivotal than the Derby match.

If, and it’s a big if based on City’s form, we can beat them it not only gives us our most significant winning streak this season but it proves our mental strength is improving.

Bristol City are an attacking side, which plays into The Owls’ style of play.

The defence will need to be organised and be very vigilant.

Where we are weak is defending against flair players and through ball attacks, both of which are strengths for The Robins so far this season.

If the mood of the squad has maintained its high level of motivation over the break, there’s no reason The Owls can’t continue to make progress.