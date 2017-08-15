Will Fernando Forestieri be in the squad for Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland? Owls team update from press conference

Sheffield Wednesday fans may have to wait until tomorrow night before finding out if Fernando Forestieri will return to the team for the match against Sunderland.

The Owls forward was left out of Saturday's 1-1 draw with QPR as punishment following a training ground altercation with team mate Sam Winnall.

Glenn Loovens was forced off with a back injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw with QPR

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal said, after that game, that this was an internal disciplinary matter which would be dealt with by the club and at the time offered no indication as to how long Forestieri would be made unavailable.

Carvalhal stuck by that stance in today's press conference, stating that the forward was in training but wouldn't reveal whether or not the enforced exile from the matchday squad would be extended beyond one game.

"Fernando Forestieri was involved all the time," said Carvalhal. "He is training with the team, I don't want to talk too much about that. It's a general situation and I explained things happen in football, we have rules like the red card, like traffic rules when you do something you can't do.

"It's nothing different than what happens in other clubs. When we decide to play him he will play if we don't decide to play him he won't play."

Wednesday will wait until tomorrow before deciding whether or not Glenn Loovens will make the team for the visit of Simon Grayson's side.

The skipper took a kick in the back while attempting to keep out QPR's goal at the weekend and Carvalhal said Loovens is still in pain.

"Today is much better, let's see tomorrow if he's much, much better," said Carvalhal. "If the game was today he couldn't play. Tomorrow, let's see if he can recover."

Sam Hutchinson also also a knee injury which forced him off early in Saturday's game and while it is not as serious as first feared, the midfielder won;t be available tomorrow night.

There is a doubt over Steven Fletcher who also has a knee injury.