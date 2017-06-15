Why Sheffield Wednesday may have already completed their best deal of the summer

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Viv Anderson says the Owls have the perfect man at the helm to oversee another promotion challenge.

While the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s defeat in the play-offs for a second season in a row brought about some doubt as to whether or not head coach Carlos Carvalhal would stay on, that was nipped in the bud soon after with the announcement of a new deal for the Portuguese.

And Anderson believes that could be one of the best pieces of business that owner Dejphon Chansiri does this summer.

Wednesday are busy preparing for a new assault on promotion to the top flight, by looking at potential targets and problem positions, but ex-England international Anderson believes the best work could have already been done.

“I watched the play-offs,” said Anderson, who last week undertook a gruelling cycle ride from Barnsley to Hull and then from Rotterdam to Amsterdam in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

“It was unfortunate the way it turned out because it could have gone either way,” he said. “They have got there two years in a row now and they will be up there again, I’ve no doubt about that.

“I think the manager’s done a really good job and hopefully they can build on that and go on from there.

“I’ve been very impressed by Carvalhal since he came to the club.

“He has embraced what English football is about, he knows what he’s doing now and I think him staying on provides a great deal of stability that I think is lacking in football a bit these days.

“What they can do now is build on what they have done so far and having the manager in place for another year is crucial to that.

“Whatever they do from now in terms if bringing players in, they have already got one hugely important call right in having the coach staying where he is.”

Anderson knows all about taking Wednesday to the top flight, having achieved it under Ron Atkinson in the early 90s.

He went on to help the Owls to two impressive finishes before moving on to become player-manager at Barnsley.

The 60-year-old recognises just how much more difficult it is to get out of the second tier these days but he believes Wednesday are well-placed to achieve the aim.

“They will be up there, I have no worries about that,” he said of Wednesday’s challenge this coming season.

“The ones that have gone down from the Premier League will be a big threat but (Wednesday) have been there now challenging for a couple of years and have gained experience from that and hopefully they can cross that bridge and get there.”