Which of our teams has the best opening day record from the last 10 years? - Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers and Chesterfield stats

With just a few days to go until the EFL kick-off, it's a good time to look at how well (or badly) our clubs do on the opening day of the season - and for some the record is excellent.

Others, though, have been having a nightmare...Barnsley, we're looking at you!

Bookmakers.tv have put together the stats from the past 10 years and it makes good reading for Sheffield Wednesday in particular.

The Owls are the fifth best performing team out of the entire 92 and the club with the best record from a team currently playing in the Championship. Wednesday have won six of the last 10, drawing twice, notching up 20 points with 18 goals scored and 11 conceded.

Next up in 12th position are Rotherham United with a record of five wins and three draws. The Millers have scored 11 goals and earned 18 points.

Chesterfield are 19th with five wins and two draws. They've picked up 17 points, scoring nine goals and conceding four.

In 33rd position are Doncaster Rovers, with 15 points from four wins and three draws. Rovers have scored 15 and conceded 10.

Sheffield United's opening days leave a lot to be desired as they sit in 59th position in the table having won three, drawn three and lost four in the past 10 years. The Blades have scored just nine goals in that period and conceded 12, with 12 points collected in total.

The worst from our region and, indeed, the worst in the entire country is Barnsley. The Reds have won just one of their last 10 openers, scoring four and conceding an incredible 24. They've drawn twice and lost seven and only Norwich City on 25 have shipped in more.

Statistically, Chelsea are the best performing team from English football's 92 clubs with the Blues having registered eight wins and two draws. They've scored 26 and let in seven during that time.