What Mick McCarthy had to say about Carlos Carvalhal ahead of Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday

Carlos Carvalhal may be feeling the heat from some sections of the Sheffield Wednesday support but he's been getting praise from his opposite number ahead of tomorrow's clash with Ipswich Town.

Tractor Boys boss Mick McCarthy has spoken in glowing terms about Carvalhal and his team - who he feels will make it into the top six this season - as the pair get ready to face off at Portman Road.

Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal

“They’ve got a good squad and I think Carlos is a top bloke, I really like him," said McCarthy. "He’s brought other things with him as well but he seems to have embraced everything about the Championship.

“We all like him, all the staff, but I don’t want to give him anything until after the game. He’s the enemy, but he’s a good bloke."

McCarthy, whose side are currently ninth in the Championship table - a point and a place ahead of Wednesday - has also been talking up Carvalhal's squad and is expecting a tough challenge.

“We are playing one of the teams you would expect to be in the top six. They have been in the play-offs with Carlos but it’s a team we need to beat at home," he added.

Wednesday's Adam Reach and Jordan Rhodes

“It’s only two games ago they were playing Millwall and the fans were screaming for Carlos’s head and for change and I think they have won two or three since then and they are just behind us in the table.

“I think they will get in the top six. They have been there, are used to being in there and it’s hard to be in the play-offs and then not get promoted. You can have a real down turn, which I think they’ve had, and now they seem to be coming back this year.

“Forestieri, Hooper, Fletcher and Rhodes mean they have some real firepower when they get it going. They have some good suppliers too with Wallace and Reach, so they are not bereft of options, that’s for sure."