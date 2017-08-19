Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic claimed only a lack of firepower prevented his side from at least getting a draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Cottagers have been struggling in front of goal this season and drew another blank against the Owls with Steven Fletcher scoring the only goal of game in the second half.

While Fulham didn't have too many clear chances in a game that Wednesday were in control of, in the second half particularly, Jokanovic said his side 'were the better team'.

"Our lack of goals is a worry. It was the same story that we have had before," he said.

"We were the better team but we couldn't put it in the net. We couldn't get the quality opportunities.

"I believed we created more chances than Sheffield Wednesday but they scored and we didn't. I felt we deserved more than no points.

"We play against one of the top Championship teams who have been two or three years together.

"We are still looking for our best team. We have to keep going and improve with each game. We are missing a little bit of speed with the ball.

"That would make a difference and it's something we must work on. We played against an experienced team who knew how to defend once they scored the goal.

"We can play better. But we are optimistic that we will push hard to improve and get that win."