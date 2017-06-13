"We're all Wednesday aren't we?" - Vincent Sasso's goodbye to Sheffield Wednesday fans

Vincent Sasso has posted his thanks to Sheffield Wednesday fans after joining Portuguese side Belenenses.

The central defender was out of contract at Hillsborough and has agreed a two year deal to return to the Primeira Liga where he spent four years with first Beira-Mar and then Braga.

Sasso had been at Wednesday for two years having been brought to the club by Carlos Carvalhal and made 33 appearances during his time in South Yorkshire.

On Tuesday night he posted a message on his twitter page after news broke of his arrival back in Portugal.

It read: "Guys, it has been two amazing years. I want to thank the entire organisation, from Carlos and his staff to everyone working there every day.

"Also my team mates, who for the most part, became great friends. Last but not least, all the fans.

Vincent Sasso's Sheffield Wednesday highlight was his two goals against Blackburn last season

"Your support has been incredible, through the good and the bad moments. I will be your first supporter from now on. And like my brother Atdhe (Nuhiu) used to say, "we're all Wednesday aren't we?""

Sasso made 14 appearances last season, almost all of them coming after the turn of the year as the Frenchman covered for the injured Tom Lees. He scored two goals, both of them in the same game - a 2-1 win over Blackburn in February