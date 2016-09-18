"We owed Sheffield Wednesday one," says Gary Rowett after Birmingham City win

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett says that weathering a Sheffield Wednesday storm early in their match at St Andrew's yesterday provided the basis for the Blues comeback win.

Gary Hooper had put Wednesday 1-0 up but an inexplicable challenge from Kieren Westwood on Clayton Donaldson saw City awarded a penalty which the striker converted.

Lukas Jutkiewicz grabbed an injury-time winner, just days after Wednesday had inflicted a similar fate on Bristol City.

The victory for Birmingham was a reverse of what happened at St Andrew's last season, when a double from Hooper helped the Owls wipe out a Blues opener.

"We owed them this result after what happened last season,"

Rowett added: "There was some good play leading up to the penalty. Donaldson put the after-burners on with a real burst of pace and deserved the penalty.

"He showed some character with his penalty-taking record this season. With some of the ups and downs he has had this season to make it 1-1 was very satisfying.

"The way we worked hard when we were not playing well certainly gave us the opportunity to do what we did late in the game.

"The changes we made in terms of tactics gave us the chance to get back into the game. Against a team like Sheffield Wednesday you always have to ride out 15 to 20 minutes which I thought we did really well."