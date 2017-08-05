'We outplayed and outfought Sheffield Wednesday,' says Preston boss Alex Neil

Alex Neil said his Preston side were more than worthy of their victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale.

Their first opening-day win for the home side since 2008 came courtesy of Daniel Johnson's 78th-minute penalty after Jordan Hugill was felled in the box by Tom Lees.

Wednesday were poor throughout but Preston didn't allow the Owls to get going and deserved to take all three points.

"I thought we were better than Sheffield Wednesday in almost every aspect," said the former Norwich boss.

"Our strength is that we have such a good team spirit, they work so hard for each other and we got what we deserved today.

"When you have that amount of pressure, you want what you deserve. We could and maybe should have scored more.

"That's three points on the board now. Notoriously in the last two seasons we've not started well so it's pleasing to get three points on the board.

"We outplayed them and outfought them and we deserved to win the game. Our energy, enthusiasm and quality at times was excellent. We just played extremely well.

"Our style was good. We want to play football from the back but what we did today was play good quality balls up to the front.

"We can mix our game up, you need more than one string to your bow at this level and we've got that."