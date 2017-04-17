We deserved a draw, says QPR boss Ian Holloway after Sheffield Wednesday win at Loftus Road

Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway said his team were worthy of a point as Sheffield Wednesday took all three at Loftus Road.

Adam Reach gave the Owls an early lead with his third goal of the season but Carlos Carvalhal's side were quickly pegged back when Idrissa Sylla equalised.

However, Daniel Pudil, who has been excellent since being recalled to the starting line-up against Newcastle, headed in just past the half-hour mark and that turned out to be the winner.

Holloway believed the result was harsh on his players and says he wants to get this season out of the way so he focus on making up ground on Wednesday next year.

That challenge, with regards to the Owls, may not be available to him though, as the result took Wednesday up to fifth, two points clear of Leeds United who have now dropped out of the play-off places after defeat to Wolves.

Holloway said: "Did we deserve to lose? Honestly? No. I think that's a draw, but unfortunately they saw it out and we didn't.

"The boys keep going and we've got three games to put this season to bed so we can catch a team like Wednesday (next season).

"We've looked dangerous and we just need to get the goals to get the points to get us over the line and earn the right to be a Championship side.

"That's no mean feat. There are more famous, or almost as famous, clubs that have gone down two divisions before they've built - look at Southampton.

"Sheffield Wednesday fans believe they're on the way back. How long were they in the abyss? I believe we're on our way back."