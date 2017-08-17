WATCH: What a hit! Check out David Jones' stunning equaliser for Sheffield Wednesday against Sunderland

Have your say

David Jones isn't renowned for his goalscoring exploits.

A figure of 29 goals in 384 career appearances tells its own story and before last night he had yet to open his account for Sheffield Wednesday.

It was worth waiting for.

With Wednesday desperate for an equaliser and dominating proceedings against Sunderland, the midfielder latched onto a poor clearance and slammed in a thunderous left-foot drive which left Black Cats keeper Jason Steele grasping at thin air.

Now we know he can do it, I wonder if we'll see more stunners from the midfielder?

