WATCH: 'We deserved to lose,' admits Carlos Carvalhal - Preston 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Carlos Carvalhal admitted his side were second best in their opening day encounter with Preston as the Lilywhites ran out 1-0 winners over Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls created very little throughout the game and struggled to break down a disciplined Preston midfield and defence while the home side had a number of chances with Keiren Westwood much the busier of the two goalkeepers.

But it took a penalty to break the deadlock as Tom Lees brought down Jordan Hugill with a little under 10 minutes remaining.

Daniel Johnson fired home from the spot to win the game in Alex Neil's first competitive outing in charge of Preston and according to Carvalhal, his opposite number was deserving of celebrating an opening day success.

Carvalhal said: "We deserved to lose the game. We were out of everything. We ran too much in the first half but with no brain. We ran with emotion, we ran a lot but not in good ways.

"We don't win too many second balls, Preston won all the second balls. We had one or two chances, Preston had more than us so congratulations to Preston.

"No excuses about us, we must do much better to win games in the Championship and we must analyse this game to do better in the future."