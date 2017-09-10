WATCH: Three and easy! Sheffield Wednesday cruise to victory over Nottingham Forest - Match Highlights

It's been a while since Sheffield Wednesday fired in more than two goals in a game but at Hillsborough on Saturday they were certainly worth it.

The Owls turned in without question their best performance of the season in beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 and in truth they should have had mark Warburton's men dead and buried by about 15 minutes in.

As it turned out, it took until the second half for them to put any distance between themselves and Forest with Ben Osborn having equalised Gary Hooper's opener.

Steven Fletcher headed in brilliantly from a Kieran Lee corner and the returning Lee scored on his comeback to complete the win and add a deserved flourish to the proceedings.

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal, who watched from the stands due to a two-game ban from the FA, said afterwards: "We never lost control of the game. In the second half we were solid and compact and waited for our opportunity again. We made it 2-1 and 3-1. "After that, we closed the shop - no sales anymore - and finished the game."



