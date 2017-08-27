WATCH: Super Hooper - Gary's great flick but Owls labour at the Pirelli Stadium - Burton Albion 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1 Match Highlights

Gary Hooper showed his class with a superb all-round display for Sheffield Wednesday against Burton Albion - but it was a beautiful back-heel goal that really caught the eye.

Hooper had been practicing them in the warm-up, sticking one past Cameron Dawson before the game began and with ten minutes of the first half remaining the striker latched onto a Jack Hunt cross and cleverly flicked it past Brewers keeper Stephen Bywater.

That would be the highlight of the day though as Wednesday struggled for the most part against Burton.

The Owls had lost goalkeeper Keiren Westwood before Hooper gave them the lead, after a horribly late challenge from Burton striker Marvin Sordell.

The home side equalised in the second half with Joe Mason firing in just seconds after coming off the bench.

Wednesday, from then, didn't really threaten too much, with the odd half chance the sum of their attacking.

"It is two points lost today in my opinion," Carlos Carvalhal said afterwards. "We did a compact, solid performance. My players ran and fought a lot and we did just as we did at Fulham last week. We got one goal there and one goal here.

"We had a second goal, but it was offside so we have to accept that. Second half we controlled the game, but could not get that second goal. We stopped Burton from playing so much in the second half, so it is frustrating we could not get the win that we came here for."