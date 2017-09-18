Watch: Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s 4 QPR 1

Morgan Fox bagged a second half brace as Sheffield Wednesday's Under-23s romped to a 4-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers at their Middlewood Road training ground today.

Neil Thompson's men established a two-goal lead at half-time following strikes by Warren Clarke and Matt Penney (penalty).

But QPR responded in the second half, pulling a goal back through Dan Darbyshire in the 53rd minute.

However, two quick-fire goals by left-back Fox wrapped up a second successive for Wednesday's development squad.

The visitors dominated early on and Chay Tilt dragged a shot inches off target before Darbyshire was denied by Jake Kean.

Against the run of play, the Owls opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Clarke ghosted in unmarked to power a header past Timothy Seny Dieng after good work on the left flank by Fraser Preston.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here



Moments later, Preston clipped the crossbar but Wednesday were awarded a dubious penalty in the 24th minute after Dieng was harshly adjudged to have brought down Jordan Lonchar. QPR's protests fell on deaf ears and Penney made no mistake from 12 yards.

Lonchar was a constant nuisance to the Hoops defence and had another strong penalty claim waved away on the half hour mark after a clumsy looking challenge by Giles Phillips.

Wednesday, who yet again left out England Under-19 international George Hirst of their matchday squad, threatened to claim a third but Clarke toe-poked a shot agonisingly wide following a fine James Murphy cross.

It was an entertaining contest and QPR should have reduced the deficit before half-time. After Alex Prohouly's drive was deflected inches off target, Phillips some how sent a free header over from close range from the resulting corner.

For more news from Hillsborough click here



The visitors deservedly got on the score-sheet in the 53rd minute, Darbyshire sending an unstoppable shot past Kean after a neat pull-back by Tilt.

But QPR's joy was short-lived as the Owls quickly restored their two-goal cushion, Fox lashing in after superb play by Penney.

And Wednesday grabbed a fourth in the 56th minute, with Fox's shot adjudged to have crossed the line after a Penney corner caused mayhem in the Hoops penalty area.

The Owls were indebted to Kean for QPR not scoring again late on as he made good stops to deny Darbyshire and substitute Romeo Akinola.

The final scoreline flattered Wednesday a little but Thompson's side have now won four of their opening six fixtures.

Owls: Kean; Baker, Venancio (Nielson 62), O'Grady, Fox (Shaw 63); Penney, Kirby (Borukov 82), Murphy, Preston; Clarke, Lonchar. Substitutes: Wallis, Benedetti.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter

