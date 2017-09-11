Watch: Sheffield Wednesday to assess quartet ahead of Brentford test

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday have doubts over four players ahead of tomorrow’s Championship clash with Brentford.

Jack Hunt, Kieran Lee, Ross Wallace and Steven Fletcher are carrying knocks and will be assessed on Tuesday.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference today, boss Carlos Carvalhal said: “We have four players who we don’t know if can play tomorrow.

“They are doubts so we are analysing them. We will make a final decision tomorrow.

“If they can’t play, we are absolutely sure we can cover the situation. We trust in all our squad.”

Ross Wallace

Lee and Fletcher are struggling to overcome hip and knee injuries respectively.

“We are managing Kieran and Fletcher,” said Carvalhal, who will complete his two-match touchline ban tomorrow.

“They are players who are not training full-time. They must play and rest.

“Sometimes they train two days and rest one. Sometimes they train one and rest two. We must be careful with them.”

Saturday’s much-needed victory over Nottingham Forest moved Wednesday into the top half of the division.

But Carvalhal is urging his players to not get ahead of themselves as they prepare to entertain second-from-bottom Brentford.

He said: “It will be a tough game. Brentford are solid, compact and a team who play good football. We must respect them a lot like we do with every team.

“It is why we are not sleeping. We are awake. We want to do a good game and fight for three points.”

