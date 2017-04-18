WATCH: Sheffield Wednesday edge past Queens Park Rangers - Match Highlights

It was a dogged, gritty and hugely important three points.

Sheffield Wednesday moved a step closer to securing a play-off spot by beating Queens Park Rangers on Easter Monday.

First half goals from Adam Reach and Daniel Pudil ensured the Owls sealed a fourth straight win to move up to fifth in the Championship table with three matches remaining.

Mid-table QPR switched to three up front in the closing stages in an attempt to rescue a result, but Wednesday, who were backed by over 3,000 fans in the capital, defended resolutely to extend their winning run.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal said: “We knew that this would be one of our more difficult games. To play away against a technical team like QPR is not easy.

“We had to be very strong mentally, physically and tactically. We are in a good way at this point in the season.”

