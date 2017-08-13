WATCH: Sam's the man for Owls but should Sheffield Wednesday have had a penalty against QPR? Match Highlights

Sam Winnall was the Sheffield Wednesday hero on Saturday with a second half goal that rescued a point on another ultimately frustrating day for the Owls.

Winnall was named on the bench but made an appearance in the first half after Glenn Loovens was forced off injured - this after Sam Hutchinson had already needed to be replaced as he too picked up a knock.

Wednesday only really performed anywhere near their best in a 15 minute spell after the break which reaped Winnall's equaliser, with QPR going in 1-0 up at the break through Jamie Mackie.

After Winnall had scored, Jordan Rhodes missed a gilt-edged opportunity but there was a big penalty shout when Gary Hooper saw his back post header come off the arm of a QPR defender on the line.

The referee Christopher Kavanagh was unmoved and in the end a draw was perhaps a fair result with R's sub Kazenga Lualua missing a sitter for the visitors near the end.