WATCH: Sam Hutchinson's stunning header which earned Sheffield Wednesday a draw at Brentford

It's fair to say that Sam Hutchinson's not exactly prolific in front of goal, but the defender certainly knew how to celebrate when he did grab one.

Hutchinson's superb injury time header secured a point for the Owls, giving Carlos Carvalhal's side a lift after an otherwise frustrating day at Griffin Park.

The goal prompted wild scenes on and off the pitch as the traveling Wednesdayites were sent into raptures.

The fans had been left wondering if it was going to be yet another story of failed chances and defeat in a game they should have won, but Hutchinson at least made the long journey back home more bearable.

"It feels like we've lost the game but we've also won the game because of the heart and soul we showed," said head coach Carlos Carvalhal. "They are the values of Yorkshire and the people of Sheffield. We showed a big heart and big soul and it earned us a point."