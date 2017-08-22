WATCH: Lucas Joao scores two crackers for Sheffield Wednesday U23s

He may well be likely to go out on loan so Lucas Joao showed potential suitors what he's made of by scoring two excellent goals for Sheffield Wednesday's u23 side on Monday.

The Portuguese striker is well down the pecking order with the Owls top-heavy on the frontline and Carlos Carvalhal had admitted that Joao will probably be temporarily moved on before the transfer window closes.

Joao had a decent spell at Blackburn Rovers last season and should have a few Championship clubs keeping an eye on him.

And if that's the case, they'll have been impressed by his finishing when turning out against Charlton u23s at Middlewood.

The 23 year-old skipped through the Addicks defence and chipped the keeper for his first before curling superbly into the top corner for his second in the second half.

Sean Clare, who was on loan at Accrington last season before having his time there cut short by injury, also fired in impressively to open the scoring in a 3-2 win for the young Owls.