WATCH: Look out for Barry Bannan's assist as Sheffield Wednesday beat Doncaster Rovers - Match Highlights

An entertaining pre-season friendly derby saw Sheffield Wednesday edge out Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat.

The Owls went ahead through a deft Sam Winnall header following a great cross from Ross Wallace only for Liam Mandeville to equalise, again after a fine ball in from Danny Andrew.

The highlight of the night, however, was the beautiful ball played through by Barry Bannan to set up Gary Hooper for what turned out to be the winner.

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal said afterwards: “I’m happy with what we achieved. We gave players rhythm. The score was not important. It was a friendly match. The answer of our team was okay. I was not happy with the goal we conceded as we never want to concede goals but in general it was a good performance."

