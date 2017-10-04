Watch: Last-minute heartache for Sheffield Wednesday pair Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher on international duty ... and former Hull City player rubs it in

Sheffield Wednesday duo Steven Fletcher and Barry Bannan's attentions have turned to Scotland this week and they've already suffered the pain of defeat.

The Owls pair have been taking a break during their preparations for the Scots' crucial double header against Slovakia and Slovenia by taking on international team mates Robert Snodgrass and Andy Robertson at Fifa 18.

And for Fletcher and Bannan it ended in heartache.

Playing as Paris St Germain, the Wednesday players lost out 1-0 to Snodgrass and Robertson's Real Madrid after a last minute winner.

"One shot on goal!" fumed Fletcher. "I'm raging."

To rub salt into the wounds, Snodgrass reminded Bannan of the pain of a past defeat inflicted on him by the current Aston Villa midfielder and his former club mate.

Barry Bannan and Robert Snodgrass, here in the play-off final at Wembley two years ago, have been on opposing sides again

Robertson, now at Liverpool, and Snodgrass were part of the Hull City side that defeated Wednesday in Championship play-off final at Wembley two years ago and they were quick to point that out.

"I don't want to say it but that's the second time we've done you when it counts," laughed Snodgrass. "Sheffield Wednesday...in the play-offs! Sorry about that lads."