WATCH: Heads up! Superb Sheffield Wednesday see off Newcastle United - Match Highlights

One of, if not THE best Sheffield Wednesday performance of the season saw the Owls lay down a marker for the remainder of the season with a fantastic victory over Newcastle United.

The 2-1 scoreline doesn't reflect the dominance shown by Wednesday on a day when their patchy form was kicked into touch and replaced a fluent, attacking, tactically superb display.

They could and should have been out of sight by half time but missed a few gilt-edged opportunities but Tom Lees' header set them on their way before Steven Fletcher also headed in for the second.

Jonjo Shelvey pulled one back for Newcastle United late on but had Rafa Benitez's men manged to eek out a point at Hillsborough it would have been one of the biggest injustices of the season - that's how much Wednesday deserved their win.

And Carlos Carvalhal was certainly of that opinion.

"Everybody will agree with me that we were the best team on the pitch and we deserved to win the game," he said. "Today we were near our best. We were very positive in the game, we moved the ball well. Even when we are missing chances we have expectations that we will score goals. We played some very good football."

