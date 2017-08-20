WATCH: Fantastic win for Owls as Fletcher and Bannan shine - Fulham 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 Match Highlights

Sheffield Wednesday picked up their first three-point haul of the season at Craven Cottage and did so with an impressive, professional display in beating Fulham.

Steven Fletcher scored the game's only goal with an excellent volley from Adam Reach's cross and once again Barry Bannan was the driving force for Wednesday, conducting the play from the middle of the park, in a much deeper role than in previous games - draws with QPR and Sunderland.

Carlos Carvalhal said afterwards: "Results are important and this win makes us happy, but I always believed we were would achieve a victory playing the way we were. It was good to get a win against one of the strongest teams in the league and away from home in their stadium."

His opposite number felt that Fulham didn't deserve to lose the game.

"We were the better team but we couldn't put it in the net. We couldn't get the quality opportunities. I believed we created more chances than Sheffield Wednesday but they scored and we didn't," said Slavisa Jokanovic. "I felt we deserved more than no points."

