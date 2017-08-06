WATCH: Dour day at Deepdale for Owls - Preston 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0 Match Highlights

New season optimism took a battering in the north west for Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls turned in a sorry performance against Preston.

Wednesday never looked like scoring and lost the game thanks to a penalty from Daniel Johnson after Tom Lees was adjudged to have brought down Jordan Hugill.

Carlos Carvalhal said afterwards: "We prepared very well during the week but the reality on the pitch is that things were different and we didn't play our football.

"It is not a question of attitude. We were out of the pressure, the positions to manage the ball and it was a bad game."