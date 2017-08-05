WATCH: 'Apart from Westwood, few can come away with any credit' - Reaction to Sheffield Wednesday's opening day defeat to Preston North End

It was not the bright start that Sheffield Wednesday fans were hoping for, if even expecting, as the Owls turned in a sorry display at Preston North End.

In the end only a penalty separated the two teams at Deepdale, but the home side were very much worth their win and The Star's Sheffield Wednesday writer Dom Howson said only the Owls keeper Keiren Westwood can be happy with his display.

Tom Lees makes a point to the match officials after Sheffield Wednesday's defeat to Preston

He said: "With the ball Wednesday lacked fluency and cohesion and didn't create many chances.

"Wednesday have a lot to think about now. They lacked a spark and creativity and apart from Kieren Westwood there are few individuals who can come away with any credit."