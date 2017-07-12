WATCH: Alfreton Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 5 - Match Highlights

Sheffield Wednesday made light work of non league Alfreton Town in their opening warm-up match, recording a 5-0 victory at the Impact Arena last night.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal fielded a strong side and it was a good workout as goals from Jordan Rhodes (2), Atdhe Nuhiu, Adam Reach and Connor O’Grady helped them kick-off their pre-season programme with a win.

Record-signing Rhodes was withdrawn just after the half hour mark after suffering a cut to his face. He left the ground with his dad Andy before half-time after learning his wife Emma had gone into labour.

New signing George Boyd played the first half and was heavily involved in Wednesday’s approach play.

It was Wednesday’s first outing since they bowed out of the Championship play-offs in May.

