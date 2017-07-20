WATCH: Adam Reach scores another pre-season stunner for Sheffield Wednesday

Adam Reach has begun pre-season more like the kind of player Sheffield Wednesday fans were hoping to see when he arrived from Middlesbrough a year ago.

One thing definitely missing from last year's campaign was goals - just three in all from 42 appearances from the winger - but already he has begun attempting to fix that.

Reach scored a superb goal against Alfreton in the Owls' first run out of the summer last week and then last night he added another stunner with the winner over Portimonense in Portugal.

Clearly he's got the ability to notch up a few more this coming season - Wednesday fans will be hoping they'll see it when the real thing starts in a few weeks.