Video: Why Owls boss Carvalhal warmed to his new seat at Hillsborough: Sheffield Wednesday 3 Nottingham Forest 1

Perhaps Carlos Carvalhal should consider watching the action unfold more often from the directors’ box.

Serving the first of a two-match touchline ban following his clash with Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson last month, Carvalhal had a great view from the stands of the Owls’ fine home win over Nottingham Forest.

Scorers Kieran Lee and Steven Fletcher. Pictures: Steve Ellis

There were no weak links in Wednesday’s team. Everybody acquitted themselves superbly with and without the ball to ensure the Owls recorded their first home league win of the season.

New boy Joost van Aken showed plenty of promise on debut, full-backs Jack Hunt and Adam Reach provided the width out wide, Kieran Lee was his usual industrious self on his long-awaited return to midfield and Steven Fletcher and Gary Hooper caused all sorts of problems up front.

Their attacking play was scintillating at times in front of the TV cameras and it was refreshing to see them play with so much swagger and confidence.

Hunt, who scooped the man-of-the-match award, said: “We hadn’t scored more than one goal in a match, so to get three was very pleasing. It was a good performance.

Carlos Carvalhal watches from the stand

“Everyone went home happy and we just need to do the same again now on Tuesday.”

ELECTRIC SPELL

Carvalhal stated the hosts created “five clear-cut chances” in the opening eight minutes. There are times when you have to take what a football boss says with a pinch of salt. This was not one of those moments.

Wednesday could and should have been out of sight after dominating the early skirmishes. Their high-tempo, dynamic approach rattled Forest, prompting the visitors to change formation and make a tactical substitution with less than 38 minutes on the clock.

Gary Hooper opens the scoring

Hunt said: “We started fantastic. It’s been a long time coming; we know ourselves we don’t start the best, we don’t know why.

“Forest was different; we could have had three goals in the first 10 minutes.”

The Owls eventually went ahead courtesy of Hooper, who scored in back-to-back league outings for the first time since February 2016 after a shocking clearance by Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith.

Back came the visitors and Ben Osborn equalised before the half-hour mark.

Steven Fletcher heads home

He wriggled his way past van Aken before drilling a low shot underneath Keiren Westwood.

“The goal came, great finish from Gary, and I think we conceded a sloppy goal,” said Hunt, who enjoyed a loan spell at Forest in the 2014/15 season. “We could have stopped it, but give credit to Forest, they came here and did really well.

“They took the game to us and it could have pone either way just after half-time.”

LEES AND LEE

It could have been a different story in the second half had Tom Lees not headed Jason Cummings’ shot off the line.

Hunt said: “The lads were saying they thought it might have been offside, but the flag didn’t go up and Tom stopped a goal for us.

Kieran Lee seals victory

“It was as good as a goal. But I have said it many times, he’s one of the best centre-backs - outside of the Premier League - I have played with. You get used to see him doing amazing things because he is so good.”

It was then the Kieran Lee show. The midfielder, making his first appearance since May after recovering from a hip problem, floated in a lovely corner which was powered in by the unmarked Fletcher. And Lee wrapped up the points in the 70th minute after Forest failed to clear Hunt’s dangerous delivery. Lee has been sorely missed.

Hunt said: “I have never played with a player like him in my entire career. The guy can train so little after having such a big operation, then to come back and give what he has given us today, it’s amazing.

“It was really pleasing to see him get a goal for all the hard work he has put in behind the scenes.

“He gives us so much energy, so much legs. He understands the game so well, and he can get forward as well and cover so many positions because he is so quick.

“Kieran can do anything, he can break play up, comes over and helps me on the right, goes over to the left. He is everywhere. You look at him and how much he runs, it gives the rest of the team a kick up the bum, and gets us going.

“He is like Superman. He never ever complains, gets on with his work, and I have never once heard him say he is sore.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here