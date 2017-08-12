VIDEO: Why no Forestieri for Sheffield Wednesday? Carlos Carvalhal explains

Carlos Carvalhal admitted that Fernando Forestieri's omission from the Sheffield Wednesday squad for the match against QPR was for disciplinary reasons.

There had been rumours this week that the Wednesday forward had been involved in a training ground altercation with team mate Sam Winnall and while Carvalhal refused to talk about that alleged incident, he did admit that Forestieri was being punished.

Carlos Carvalhal on the touchline during the Owls 1-1 draw with QPR

Wednesday drew 1-1 with Ian Holloway's side, with Winnall coming off the bench in the first half to score an equaliser shortly after the break.

On why Forestieri was left out, Carvalhal said it was an internal matter and played down its seriousness but all but admitted something had happened which warranted disciplinary action on his part.

The Owls head coach said: "I think it is clear, I explained in the press conference about the situation. I don't want to create a big case here because it is something that happens in all the clubs in the world. It is not a big problem that we have on our hands but of course we must manage the situation and we have a discipline. If we don't have discipline then we'll never win a game.

"It is similar situation to a player having a red card or a yellow card in a game - this happened today, it happened in the past and will happen in the future. I don't want to create a problem when there isn't a problem."

Fernando Forestieri was left out of the Sheffield Wednesday squad for the match against QPR

Asked if an incident had taken place on the training ground, Carvalhal added: "I will not talk about internal situations because it is not fair. I know these types of situations happen in other clubs in all the teams in the world and most of the time it doesn't come to the press. Just because someone said there was a little problem between two players (doesn't mean we will make it) a big problem.

"It is something that happens often, I know because I played football. I know this happens. What I must do is manage the discipline in the club."

The Owls take on Sunderland on Wednesday night and Carvalhal wouldn't be drawn on whether or not Forestieri will be back in the reckoning for that match at Hillsborough.

"This is internal," he said. "This is something I will not discuss outside the club."

MATCH REPORT

Owls 1 QPR 1