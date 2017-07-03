VIDEO: Why George Boyd is a perfect addition to the Sheffield Wednesday squad

Signing George Boyd on a free transfer is a shrewd piece of business by the Owls and represents a good start to their recruitment drive.

Boyd has a proven track record, having spent most of his career playing in the top two divisions of English football, and at 31 should be hitting his prime.

Wednesday urgently needed a new winger and Boyd is a definite upgrade on what they possess in that department. He improves the squad and the Owls have not forked out a transfer fee for him.

I’m sure virtually all of the teams in the Championship, if they financially could have afforded it, would have loved to have added Boyd to their ranks.

The Scotland international boasts a wealth of experience and is technically accomplished in possession. What he may lack in pace he makes up for with sheer hard work. The statistics on the amount of ground Boyd has covered over the last years is mightily impressive.

Boyd will bring guile, trickery and versatility to the Owls’ midfield. He is a proper workhorse who can help provide the service to get the best out of Jordan Rhodes next season.

Boyd is a team man and will do whatever job he is asked to do by Carlos Carvalhal. Boss Carvalhal likes his wingers to play narrow and tuck into the centre. The question now is where Boyd fits into the Owls jigsaw puzzle. He was largely used on the right flank by Burnley last season but is equally capable of playing on the left.

Boyd could have stayed in the Premier League but he fancied a new challenge and will be expecting to play every week at Hillsborough. Who will make way for him? Ross Wallace and Adam Reach will be looking nervously over their shoulders.

Boyd’s arrival gives Carvalhal a selection dilemma, but it is a very good problem to have.

