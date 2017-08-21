VIDEO: Why Barry Bannan is up there with the best according to Sheffield Wednesday team mate

Steven Fletcher has hailed Owls star Barry Bannan as “one of the best midfielders” he has ever worked with.

Bannan starred in Wednesday’s morale-boosting victory at Fulham on Saturday. He played alongside David Jones in the centre and was the architect of Fletcher’s matchwinning strike. The 27-year-old released Adam Reach down the left and his cut back was rifled home by Fletcher.

Steven Fletcher celebrates his winning goal and gets a hug from Barry Bannan

“Baz is right up there in this league and is one of the best midfielders I’ve played with,” Fletcher told The Star.

“I have played with a lot of good players but his vision and passing is great. You can’t get the ball off him; maybe because he’s so small!

“But he has been brilliant since I have been at the club.

“Baz can create chances from anywhere, even if he is sitting deep in midfield or playing in the number 10 role.

GOAL....Winning goal from Owls Steven Fletcher.....Pic Steve Ellis

“He is in great form and a great player. Whether he has a good or bay day, you know he’s going to give 100 per cent which is the main thing.”

Bannan and Fletcher, who has netted two goals in four appearances this season, may be rested when the Owls head to Bolton Wanderers in the second round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal is likely to field a much-changed team and give run-outs to players such as Joe Wildsmith, Liam Palmer, Almen Abdi, Jordan Rhodes and Sam Winnall.

Wednesday are hopeful new addition Frederico Venancio will be granted his international clearance today. Although he travelled with the rest of the squad to Craven Cottage, the Portuguese defender was unable to take part in the fixture.

On a charge Owls Barry Bannan....Pic Steve Ellis

Carvalhal said: “Let’s see if the international clearance will come or not.

“We hope everything will be sorted on Monday and then after that we will make a decision. He’s a player who is ready to play.”