VIDEO: Where Carlos Carvalhal wants to strengthen his Owls team

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday may have added Frederico Venancio to their ranks - but Carlos Carvalhal still wants to recruit one more centre-half before the transfer window shuts in a fortnight’s time.

While Carvalhal is delighted to have captured Venancio on loan from his old club Vitoria de Setubal until the end of the campaign, he feels the Owls remain short on defensive numbers.

Speaking after last night’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland, Carvalhal told The Star: “We want four centre-halves.

“We have achieved one but we need another.”

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Venancio, a graduate of Vitoria’s youth system, has made 134 appearances for his hometown club.

It is understood Wednesday beat off strong competition from a number of Championship and European clubs to land Venancio.

Carvalhal insisted: “We solved everything in a few days

“We talked with the club and the player and we managed things very fast.

“I have known Frederico for many years.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“He’s a good centre-back and played at Under-21 level for Portugal. He has played often in Vitoria’s team in the last four seasons.

“He is one of the best defenders in Portugal. He had a lot of offers to go abroad but he wanted to come and play in England.

“Frederico talked with me when we played Vitoria in Algarve and he told me he wished a lot to come to Sheffield Wednesday.”

Carvalhal has confirmed the Owls have the option to buy the Portuguese player on a permanent basis next summer.

Venancio is expected to train with his new teammates for the first time today and could be involved in Saturday’s trip to Fulham. The 24-year-old has already played three times for Vitoria this season.

Carvalhal added: “He played fantastic against Sporting a week ago. Vitoria lost 1-0 with a penalty but Frederico played very well.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter