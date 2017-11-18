Video: 'We should have had TWO penalties' - More frustration for Carlos Carvalhal after Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Bristol City

Carlos Carvalhal was left to rue what he felt was yet another refereeing decision going against his side as Sheffield Wednesday drew 0-0 with Bristol City at Hillsborough.

Carvalhal has been making a habit of pointing out what he feels are wrong calls this campaign and on this occasion, like in the majority of the others, he had legitimate reasoning to feel aggrieved.

A frustrated Carlos Carvalhal on the sidelines at Hillsborough as Sheffield Wednesday draw 0-0 with Bristol City

The Owls head coach pointed to two instances in which he felt his side were denied penalties against the Robins, the first a little less clear cut as Carvalhal claimed Jordan Rhodes was impeded in the first half during a set-piece.

The second though certainly looked as though there was merit in the claim as Barry Bannan was felled in the box under a challenge from City defender Hordur Magnusson when the Scot skipped though towards goal late in the game.

Referee Tony Harrington turned down the protests and with that went Wednesday's best opportunity to gain a win that on the balance of play they wouldn't really have deserved.

Nevertheless, it's yet another controversial call going against the Owls, in what is turning into quite a catalogue of disallowed goals and penalty denials.

Barry Bannan goes down in the box but no penalty was given

"There are two situations to analyse," said Carvalhal. "I won't put too much responsibility on the referees but the reality is we have 17 games and so far we haven't had a penalty and we are complaining about six or seven.

"Today you can in the image in the first corner to out side there is a clear penalty, to me a clear penalty in my interpretation. Maybe my players are not clever because, Barry Bannan, like Fletcher against Derby he got in front of the defender to score and they went down.

"In teh situation with Fletcher the committee of the referees gave a reason. Let's see this situation again because in my opinion it was a penalty also. I talk about this because in games like this, little things, and this was not little this was big, make a big difference.

"The score I think at the end is correct - 0-0."

He added: "We are looking from our eyes and maybe other eyes saw different things. In similar situations after the experts analyse they give reasons to us (why the decisions were made). Let's see this one if they have a reason or not but the reason doesn't give us points. If the reason give points maybe in this moment we would have maybe eight points more."