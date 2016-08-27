VIDEO: We missed too many chances again says Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal after 1-1 draw with Brentford

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal insisted he couldn't happy with a point at Brentford despite the late drama which saw Sam Hutchinson snatch an equaliser at Griffin Park.

Brentford went ahead after a mistake from Keiren Westwood, which saw Lasse Vibe get in the way of the clearance which rebounded off the forward into the net.

But Hutchinson's header claimed a share of the spoils in a match in which Wednesday had dominated for large periods and missed a host of chances, the worst of which falling to Lucas Joao who somehow missed right in front of goal.

It was those missed opportunities which meant that Carvalhal was unable to draw too much pleasure from the point.

"How can I be happy," he said. "It was a game, I counted seven clear chances in the first half, so when you have seven chances in the first half against an opposition who has nothing then you must win these games.

"In these two games against Brentford and last week against Leeds we created enough chances to win three or four games in this competition...but that is football.

"We are trying, we are playing with very good quality, We are creating chances, it's very difficult to create chances in football, some of them with artistic movements also, but we didn't score."