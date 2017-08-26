VIDEO: 'We did enough to win' but Carvalhal frustrated by lack of a red card as Sheffield Wednesday draw at Burton Albion

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal was bemused by the fact that Burton Albion finished the game with ten men after watching his side draw 1-1 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Wednesday were forced into a first half substitution as Keiren Westwood came off injured following a very late challenge by Marvin Sordell once the Owls keeper had cleared the ball.

Incredibly Sordell didn't even receive a booking after the incident, despite it looking like a red card offence and Joe Wildsmith had to come on for Westwood who attempted to play on after receiving treatment but was unable to.

Gary Hooper then put Wednesday into the lead with a superb back-heeled goal on 36 minutes but Joe Mason came off the bench and scored with his first touch to earn a point for Burton.

Afterwards Carvalhal claimed that his side had done enough to win the match.

"We missed our goalkeeper in a situation that was a clear red card," he said. "The attacker didn't even receive a yellow card. After he took the ball he got a kick so something happened."

"We found a good way to score one goal, we scored another but must analyse the situation becasue I m not sure if he's offside or not. But it the decision and we must respect that.

"IN the second half we were better and had the game completely under control and Burton scored when we have the game under control.

The players are frustrated. I thought we deserved more than what we achieved today and we did enough to win the game."