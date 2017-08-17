VIDEO: 'We'd have won it had we taken our chances,' said Sunderland boss Simon Grayson after draw with Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland manager Simon Grayson said his side's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday hinged on a failure to convert the opportunities they had when on top.

The Black Cats took the lead through George Honeyman after just four minutes and looked lively when attacking, with Aiden McGeady returning to Hillsborough where he had a disappointing loan spell two seasons ago, and running Wednesday ragged at times.

Sunderland's George Honeyman opens the scoring

However, after a period of dominance from the visitors, which included missed chances for Lewis Grabban, Brendan Galloway, the Owls came back into the game and were the better side, certainly in the second half.

James Vaughan missed a golden opportunity to double the lead for Sunderland in their one big opening, before David Jones let fly with a stunning equaliser that meant the teams finished an entertaining game with a point apiece.

"It was two types of different performances from us," he said. "If we had taken the chances we would have won the game.

"We were comfortable up until they scored the goal, and that got their tails up and we found it difficult.

"It's probably a fair result, if we had got the second goal when we had the chances we would have won it.

"You come to a difficult place and get a point you will probably take it."